Controversial Anchor Alycia Lane Surfaces in LA

Alycia Lane, dismissed from KYW Philadelphia in early 2008 after a string of bizarre incidents, reports for duty at KNBC Los Angeles August 19. She’ll be a weekend anchor and general assignment reporter.

While working in Philadelphia, Lane was arrested after a traffic dispute with a New York police officer who she allegedly struck. [The charges were later dropped.] She also had her private email account hacked by former co-anchor Larry Mendte, who did six months of house arrest for the crime and also lost his job at KYW, a CBS O&O. Lane, also at the center of a peculiar case involving NFL Network's Rich Eisen and some photos of her in a bikini, filed lawsuits against both Mendte and KYW.

At the time of her dismissal, then-KYW President/General Manager Michael Colleran said management “concluded that it would be impossible for Alycia to continue to report the news as she, herself, has become the focus of so many news stories.”

Lane takes over for Kim Baldonado, who was promoted to anchor the NBC O&O’s Monday-Friday Midday Report and the weekly News Extra.

“Alycia is an experienced anchor and skilled reporter who has a tremendous ability to engage and connect with the audience,” said President/General Manager Craig Robinson. “Her energy and talent will be great assets to KNBC, and we look forward to her contributions to our newsroom.”

Prior to KYW, Lane worked as a weekend anchor and reporter for WTVJ Miami. A Long Island native who speaks Spanish, she also anchored at cable’s News 12 in New York.