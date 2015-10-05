Content Show Covers the Waterfront

The Stars—and the people who put them on TV—will be out at the Content Show, a two-day summit Oct. 21 and 22 during NYC TV Week.

This year’s event offers a window into how top TV shows are bought and sold. Attendees can hear from the biggest buyers, sellers and producers in the business and get the latest on viewing trends. Producer Jonathan Verk, head of JVB Media Consulting, spoke with B&C about what attendees can expect.

B&C: Who are the keynote speakers at the Content Show?

JV: Our speakers represent a spectrum of some of the industry’s leading development, production, marketing and monetization executives. There are so many great speakers confirmed—I’m especially looking for Donny Deutsch, as well as Mort [Marcus] and Ira [Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury]who are being interviewed by Wendy Williams. Henry Schleiff is always a great draw—so insightful, with an incredible view of the future.

B&C: What are the hottest discussion topics?

JV: The Content Show is about putting content in context. Not only will you meet the development executives who can greenlight your show, but you’ll meet some of the most influential media executives who can help you understand how to more effectively represent your project by understanding its place in the larger industry. We have panels looking behind the scenes on dealmaking or helping producers give their pitches a marketing punch-up. And some of our most anticipated sessions are in our intimate and interactive ‘In Conversation With…’ series.

B&C: What is different about the show this year?

JV: Lots. I think this year’s conference really puts content in a much broader context. While the Content Show certainly puts you in front of the biggest buyers in the business, it also provides a bigger framework.

B&C: What kinds of executives should be coming to this event?

JV: Network executives from development, production, marketing and monetization make up the bulk of our attendance. And, of course, the production community.

B&C: What will be the takeaway for Content Show attendees?

JV: Attendees will leave with a much better understanding of where the industry is today and how production companies can position themselves to capitalize on the emerging global trends in the future.