Content Exec David Jensen Leaving Comcast

David Jensen, who as VP of content acquisition at Comcast Cable helped lead the process under which the cable company executed a commitment to select minority owned and programmed channels to launch as a condition of its NBCUniversal merger, is leaving Comcast to complete a move back to Colorado, he told friends and colleagues in an email message.

Jensen, who was a business-development executive at Liberty Media and Tele-Communications Inc. before joining Comcast in 2004, also said in the email that he will soon be publishing a garden memoir that builds on his blog called The Garden Interior.

