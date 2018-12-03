Connekt Launches Store For ABC Show Merchandise

E-commerce company Connekt said it had gotten a license from ABC and launched an online store where fans can buy branded merchandise from shows on the network, including coffee cups from Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital, the site of the long-running series Grey’s Anatomy.

ShopABCTV.com offers items including apparel, drinkware, homegoods and collectables created by Connekt. The shows represented on the website include Dancing with the Stars, Desperate Housewives, The Golden Girls, Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, Lost, Once Upon a Time, Scandal and The View.

Connekt’s technology processes orders, makes sure items get delivered and handles customer service inquiries.

“Deepening engagement with our audiences is a top priority,” said Erin Weir, SVP of marketing strategy at ABC Television Network. “Connekt understood our needs and has worked diligently to bring ShopABCTV.com to life. We look forward to working with the Connekt team to bring our fans closer to our shows.”

Connekt said it was recently awarded a patent for technology that enables viewers to research and purchase items viewed on TV and video using remote controls and other devices.

“It’s been an honor to work with ABC to create a branded merchandise opportunity that matches the design and aesthetic of the network, delights fans and drives additional revenue for the brand,” said Mike O’Donnell, chief revenue officer at Connekt.