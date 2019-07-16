Connekt Launches Online Store For Entertainment Merchandise

For TV shows looking to generate e-commerce revenue from fans, Connekt Technologies has launched a PopFTW, a website featuring licensed merchandise.

The good featured on PopFTW already features properties from companies including ABC, Freeform and Lionsgate

More than 30 TV shows and movies are already represented including Parks & Recreation, Grey’s Anatomy, Lost, Golden Girls and Archer.

The products range from T-shirts and hoodies to coffee cups and iPhone cases.

Connekt Technologies handles all aspects of purchase and the company has developed original artwork for exclusive products on Pop FTW embracing pop culture trends.

“Our e-commerce and interactive TV advertising technologies can work together to not only drive increased monetization for partners, but also bring a much deeper level of engagement for our partner’s fans,” said Sanford Weisman, executive chairman at Connekt Technologies. “Pop FTW provides fans with a single destination to connect them to their favorite content across networks and studios.”

Connekt Technologies’ artificial intelligence-drive platform powers smart TV ads, content and commerce experiences. It works with LG, Sony, ABC, five of the largest agency holding companies and brands including Chipotle, Eli Lilly, Procter & Gamble and Target.