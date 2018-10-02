Connekt Adds ‘Buy Now’ Button to Sony Smart TVs, Disc Players

Tech company Connekt has made a deal with Sony Electronics to integrate its ShopTV application into smart TV sets and Blu-ray Disc players.

Viewers using those devices will be able to purchase products directly from retailers and brands they see on TV.

Participating retailers include Macy’s Best Buy and Fanatics.

Financial details of the arrangements with the retailers were not disclosed, but it is a combination of paid placement and a revenue share on transactions.

At first, viewer will be able to show from the ShopTV app, but the companies are working together to enable in-program purchasing and voice-activated commerce.

“Sony is committed to bringing value added features to our consumers,” said Nick Colsey, VP, business development at Sony. “Our collaboration with Connekt allows us to offer owners of select Sony Smart TVs the ability to engage and shop directly from the biggest screen in their home.”

TV commerce has been around for a while, but the ability to buy, say the sweater Rachel is wearing on Friends, has never been an overwhelming success. Connekt said it research shows more than 75% of consumer would buy products directly from their TV if they could. More than 70% said they use voice control to purchase products through their TVs.

Connect is working with retailers to create unique “only for TV” offers that should entice consumers to engage with their TVs.

“For decades, Sony has been a technology innovator,” said Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Connekt. “We are proud be partnering on this initiative to drive the convergence of television and commerce.”