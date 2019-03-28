Connected TV Impressions Growing, Says Innovid Study

In its latest Global Video Benchmark study, advertising platform Innovid found that connected TVs continues to gain in viewership and advertising usage.

Connected TV accounted for 28% of the digital video ad impressions on the Innovid platform in 2018, up from 17% last year. Innovid said that 68% of the campaigns it monitored included CTV in 2018.

“Modern advertisers have become increasingly accustomed to working in digital, with its dense metrics and potential for meaningful engagement and interaction,” the report said. “The rise of connected TV will allow top marketers to bring those same expectations to advertising’s most powerful channel, television.”

Broadcast networks are getting a boost from CTV as viewership shifts to digital platforms and devices. Innovid said that 63% of the broadcasters’ digital impressions were in CTV environments and broadcast impressions made up 83% of all CTV campaigns.

With viewers watching on large TV, rather than smaller digital devices, Innovid found high levels of engagement with CTV campaigns. Interactive ad units generated an additional 71 second of time earned within broadcast content and a more than six times lift in engagement compared to a standard pre-roll unit.

Advertisers are using more data to target and personalize campaigns. Use of everything from first-party data to weather conditions jumped 79% in 2018.

“The Global Video Benchmarks series is designed to serve as a video advertising performance barometer, leveraging original data collected through our connected TV and video advertising platform," said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid. "This year the barometer has landed on CTV, with its surge in viewership, particularly across premium broadcast content, and growing advertiser appetites. The trend is clear: CTV is now."

On mobile, Innovid saw an increase in videos shorter than 10 seconds to 11% from five percent a year ago. Most of the growth was detected on social and programmatic channels, Innovid said.

Innovid’s year-long study looked at thousands of video campaigns with billions of impressions across more than 340 global companies