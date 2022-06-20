Congressional Hearings on TV, 'Dark Winds' on AMC, FX's 'The Bear' on Hulu and More in Busted Pilot

By , published

Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) (C), Chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, presides over a hearing with J. Michael Luttig, former U.S. Court of Appeals judge for Fourth Circuit, and Greg Jacob, former counsel to Vice President Mike Pence, in the Cannon House Office Building on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings.
(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat the Jan. 6 committee hearings on TV, Dark Winds on AMC, FX's The Bear on Hulu and more in Busted Pilot.

Michael Malone
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.