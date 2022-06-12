Broadcast Nets Keep Pedal to Metal on Jan. 6 Coverage

The broadcast networks are loading up for another programming blitz on Monday (Jan. 13) as the Jan. 6 special committee holds the second of what will be a series of hearings on the Capitol insurrection.

The special committee investigating the attack has made it clear from the day-one hearing Thursday (June 9) that it holds Donald Trump responsible for both fanning the flames of the the violence and not doing enough--anything?--to stop it.

CBS News said Sunday (June 12) that Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell will host a special report starting at 10 a.m. on Monday (June 13), both on the broadcast network and CBS News's streaming platform.

Joining O'Donnell will be John Dickerson, Robert Costa, Nancy Cordes, Major Garrett, Nikole Killion and Scott McFarlane.

Over on NBC, Lester Holt will anchor an NBC News Special Report, also starting at 8 on the broadcast network and streaming a half-hour earlier at 9:30 on NBC News Now.

Contributing to the special report will be Senior Washington Correspondent Hallie Jackson, Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Walker, senior congressional correspondent Garrett Haake, Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, and legal analyst Danny Cevallos.

PBS NewsHour will also start its speical coverage at 10 a.m. on Monday, hosted by managing editor Judy Woodruff with reports from chief correspondent Amna Nawaz, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and chief Washington correspondent Geoff Bennett (from the White House).