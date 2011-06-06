Confirmed:Scherzinger Replacing Cole on ‘X Factor'

Nicole Scherzinger

will be replacing Cheryl Cole on the judging panel of The X Factor, Fox, FremantleMedia North America and Syco TV

confirmed Monday.

Scherzinger had

previously joined The X Factor as

co-host of the program. Steve Jones will now serve as the solo host of the

show, and Scherzinger will join Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and L.A. Reid at the

judges' table.

Scherzinger had

previously served as a guest judge on the U.K. version of The X Factor and was a judge on NBC's The Sing-Off for the last two years.