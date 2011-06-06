Confirmed:Scherzinger Replacing Cole on ‘X Factor'
Nicole Scherzinger
will be replacing Cheryl Cole on the judging panel of The X Factor, Fox, FremantleMedia North America and Syco TV
confirmed Monday.
Scherzinger had
previously joined The X Factor as
co-host of the program. Steve Jones will now serve as the solo host of the
show, and Scherzinger will join Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and L.A. Reid at the
judges' table.
Scherzinger had
previously served as a guest judge on the U.K. version of The X Factor and was a judge on NBC's The Sing-Off for the last two years.
