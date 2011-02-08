Confirmed: Olbermann Joining Current TV

Keith Olbermann will host a nightly primetime news and

commentary show on Current TV, confirminga report Monday evening that the former MSNBC host was joining the publicaffairs channel.

Olbermann will executive produce the untitled show, set to

premiere in late spring. The show will air live five nights a week, from a New

York based studio. He will also have an equity stake in the company and serve

as its chief news officer.

As part of that title, he will provide editorial guidance on

news coverage, be involved with the net's Vanguard

series and the conceiving of future editorial programming.

Current execs denied that a plan was in place for Olbermann

to join the network prior to his abrupt departure from MSNBC, saying they

approached Olbermann after he announced his exit on his Countdown program Jan. 21.

Olbermann called joining the network "the most exciting

venture in my career" on a conference call with press Tuesday morning, talking

up Current's independently owned credentials. Although he said the move should

not imply there were "oppressive" forces in place at any of his previously

employers, including MSNBC, which is owned by NBCUniversal.

Current was founded in 2005 by former Vice President Al Gore

and Joel Hyatt and is currently distributed in 60 million homes nationwide.

Hyatt believes that the addition of a big TV personality like Olbermann will

assure the network an increased footprint in the weeks and months to come, as well as increased ad sales revenue.

The network is premiering a new slate of programming to ad

buyers at its upfront presentation Wednesday in New York, at which time execs

say it will become clear what kind of a position the network hopes to take in

the cable news space.