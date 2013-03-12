Conde Nast Launching Digital Video Network
Condé Nast Entertainment, led by former CW chief Dawn
Ostroff, launched a new digital video network programmed with video series
stemming from magazines Glamour and GQ.
The new series are sponsored by TV advertising giants
Procter & Gamble, Microsoft and Mondelez International.
"With the launch of our digital network, featuring
programming inspired by the exceptional Condé Nast brands, we are creating more
ways for our unparalleled audience of influencers and trendsetters to
experience their favorite content," said Ostroff in a statement.
"Consumers will now be able to view and share authentic Condé Nast video series
across all platforms, in easily-accessible ways."
Each series will have multiple episodes available at launch
and be housed in a new, custom embeddable video player. Future episodes
of each series will be released on a weekly basis.
"There has never been a more exciting time to work with
companies like Condé Nast," said Robin Steinberg, executive VP, director,
publishing investment and activation at media agency MediaVest.
"When great storytellers enter the digital video space it creates new
opportunities for our clients to tell their own very powerful stories that
effectively engage consumers. They understand that this type of human
connection and experience can drive sales."
Glamour series
include Elevator Makeover, Glamour Dos and Don'ts of the Weekand Fashion Week Ride-Along. GQ series include Fighting Weight; The Ten,
featuring personalities including Anthony Bourdain of CNN and Andy Cohen of
Bravo; and Car Collectors with Adam
Carolla.
"Partnering
with Condé Nast Entertainment on the launch of these exciting entertainment
series enables us to reach people in an innovative way. We are continually
exploring new approaches to engage consumers where and when they are most
receptive. This sponsorship allows us to be at the forefront of the fast paced
and ever-changing environment of consumer experience," said Julie Eddleman,
marketing director, U.S. brand operations, P&G.
