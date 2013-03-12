Conde Nast Launching Digital Video Network

Condé Nast Entertainment, led by former CW chief Dawn

Ostroff, launched a new digital video network programmed with video series

stemming from magazines Glamour and GQ.

The new series are sponsored by TV advertising giants

Procter & Gamble, Microsoft and Mondelez International.

"With the launch of our digital network, featuring

programming inspired by the exceptional Condé Nast brands, we are creating more

ways for our unparalleled audience of influencers and trendsetters to

experience their favorite content," said Ostroff in a statement.

"Consumers will now be able to view and share authentic Condé Nast video series

across all platforms, in easily-accessible ways."

Each series will have multiple episodes available at launch

and be housed in a new, custom embeddable video player. Future episodes

of each series will be released on a weekly basis.

"There has never been a more exciting time to work with

companies like Condé Nast," said Robin Steinberg, executive VP, director,

publishing investment and activation at media agency MediaVest.

"When great storytellers enter the digital video space it creates new

opportunities for our clients to tell their own very powerful stories that

effectively engage consumers. They understand that this type of human

connection and experience can drive sales."

Glamour series

include Elevator Makeover, Glamour Dos and Don'ts of the Weekand Fashion Week Ride-Along. GQ series include Fighting Weight; The Ten,

featuring personalities including Anthony Bourdain of CNN and Andy Cohen of

Bravo; and Car Collectors with Adam

Carolla.

"Partnering

with Condé Nast Entertainment on the launch of these exciting entertainment

series enables us to reach people in an innovative way. We are continually

exploring new approaches to engage consumers where and when they are most

receptive. This sponsorship allows us to be at the forefront of the fast paced

and ever-changing environment of consumer experience," said Julie Eddleman,

marketing director, U.S. brand operations, P&G.