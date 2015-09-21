Conde Named Chairman of NBCUniversal International Group, Telemundo Enterprises

Cesar Conde, executive VP at NBCUniversal, has been named chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, the latter including Telemundo Network, NBC Universo Cable Network, Telemundo International, Telemundo Local Stations, Telemundo Digital Media and Emerging Business and NBC Deportes. Conde begins Oct. 12 and will continue to report to Steve Burke, CEO, NBCUniversal.

Joe Uva, who previously oversaw the group, will transition into an advisory role working on NBC Deportes’ move from Hialeah to the NBC Sports Group’s broadcast facility in Stamford, Conn.

"Telemundo is one of the fastest growing parts of our company and an important area of focus for us,” said Burke. “I am confident that Cesar’s deep knowledge of the business and keen understanding of the changing marketplace make him the right leader to help build on its strong momentum.”

Burke said of Uva, "Two and half years ago I asked Joe to take over our Hispanic initiatives and in that time, Joe's leadership has helped to propel Telemundo's record growth. Telemundo’s market share is at an all-time high; it has significantly closed the ratings gap with Univision; and has consistently been number one during the important 10 p.m. time period. A couple of months ago Joe and I began talking about his successor and we agreed that Cesar was the perfect choice.”

Conde joined NBCUniversal in October 2013 from Univision, where he was president and spent a decade. Prior to Univision, Conde was White House Fellow for Secretary of State Colin L. Powell from 2002–2003.