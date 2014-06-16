Condé Nast, Twentieth Century Fox TV Partner on Scripted Deal

Condé Nast Entertainment has signed a first-look deal with Twentieth Century Fox Television to develop and produce scripted shows for the broadcast studio and its cable arm, Fox 21, the companies announced Monday.

This is the first such deal for Condé Nast Entertainment, which is producing three series scheduled to premiere this year— Investigation Discovery’s Vanity Fair Confidential, Ovation’s The Fashion Fund and Syfy’s Geeks Who Drink.

“My professional and personal relationships with [Condé Nast Entertainment president Dawn Ostroff] have spanned the past two decades,” said Twentieth Century Fox Television chairman and CEO Dana Walden. “She’s one of the most talented executives I’ve ever worked with and is also a close friend. Creating a business opportunity together now that she’s at Condé Nast—a brand we’ve long admired—was a huge priority for us both. We think this partnership has incredible potential.”

The partnership will be managed by Gina Marcheschi, Condé Nast Entertainment vice president of scripted television.