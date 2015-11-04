Condé Nast Grabs NBCU Comms Vet Blanchard

Cameron Blanchard, senior VP of corporate communications at NBCUniversal, has been named executive VP of corporate communications at Condé Nast. She starts Dec. 7 and succeeds Patricia Röckenwagner, who has taken on a new communications role at AV Partners, the investment arm of Condé Nast parent Advance Publications.

Blanchard, who spent nearly 20 years at NBCUniversal, will be responsible for communications and positioning strategies, media relations, employee and internal communications and corporate social responsibility priorities.

“Communication is central to everything we do as we transform Condé Nast to the premier media company of the future,” said Bob Sauerberg, president. “Cameron is a uniquely qualified executive with extensive experience in media, and will be the ideal partner to me and the team to lead our communications and strategic efforts during the next phase of our growth.”

Prior to her latest NBCU role, Blanchard was head of communications for NBCUniversal's Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media division, which includes Telemundo Media, Bravo Media, Oxygen Media, Sprout and Fandango. Blanchard joined the company in 1996 for the launch of MSNBC after starting her career in marketing communications at the NBA.