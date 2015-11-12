Condé Nast Entertainment Taps Jonathan Koa as Senior VP of Scripted Programming

Condé Nast Entertainment announced Thursday it has named Jonathan Koa as senior VP of scripted programming.

The move is effective Nov. 16 and Koa will report to Dawn Ostroff, president of Condé Nast Entertainment. In the role, Koa will develop and produce scripted TV projects for CNÉ.

Koa’s past stops include ABC as a comedy executive and NBCUniversal Television Studios, where he oversaw production on House, Monk and Parenthood.

“CNÉ has quickly become a source for unique and compelling television projects,” said Koa. “I’m looking forward to jumping into the vast archives of content and working with the iconic Condé Nast brands to develop series that really stand out.”