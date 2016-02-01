Condé Nast Entertainment Launches Studio

Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE) has announced the formation of CNE Studios, which will produce unscripted series. Al Edgington, veteran producer and director, will be executive VP of the group.

CNE has five unscripted television series in production or on the air and seeks to expand that with the new studio venture.

“With the explosive demand for television programming, CNE Studios is the natural progression of taking our success in developing and selling unscripted series to the next level,” said Dawn Ostroff, president of CNE. “Al’s expertise and keen production abilities will be a tremendous asset as he and [EVP of alternative programming] Joe LaBracio work closely on building the next phase of our unscripted television business.”

Edgington’s production credits include The Amazing Race, Last Comic Standing and Who Do You Think You Are? “The opportunity to produce such a wide variety of projects, both from Condé Nast as well as outside sources, is an incredibly exciting prospect,” he said.

Condé Nast magazines include GQ, Allure and Conde Nast Traveler.

Ostroff was president of entertainment at The CW. CNE has 24 film projects in development, a first-look deal at 20th Century Fox Television for scripted series, a scripted series sold to NBCUniversal’s Seeso, and multiple pilots sold to various networks.

CNE shows include The New Yorker Presents on Amazon and Vanity Fair Confidential on Investigation Discovery.