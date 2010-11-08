Conan's Baaaack... And Right Where He Belongs

The last time we saw Conan O’Brien in late

night, he was jamming on “Free Bird” last

January as he bid farewell to his ill-fated

146-episode stint as host of ‘The Tonight

Show’. With ratings sinking where Johnny

Carson once dominated, and affiliates apoplectic

about Jay Leno’s tired material in

prime time, NBC cut Conan loose, paying

a reported $45 million to send the carrottopped

comedian and his crew to the beach.

The brouhaha became the final punch line on

outgoing NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker’s

business obituary.

Fox and ABC considered giving Conan a place to land, but

Turner Broadcasting swooped in to give him a new show on TBS,

which calls itself the Very Funny network. While O’Brien famously

crashed and burned on broadcast, many TV observers expect

Conan, which launches Nov. 8, to survive, or even thrive, in his

new home on cable.

The rules are different on cable. As the wistful Kevin Reilly,

Fox entertainment president, told a Hollywood Radio & Television

Society gathering recently, “On cable, we would’ve been able

to have the guys on Lone Star take off their clothes, the show

would’ve pulled 1.3 million viewers and we would’ve declared it

a hit because that’s what MadMen draws. We would’ve collected

a few trophies too, and no one would’ve questioned it.”

With expectations different on cable, even if O’Brien’s fan base

is limited, he can be successful. There are three good reasons to

support such optimism.

1) Ad buyers like O’Brien enough to pay Turner

broadcast prices for cable Conan.



Brian Hughes, VP, director of audience analysis at Magna Global, ! gures there are de! nitely enough viewers for Conan on cable to make this

enterprise worthwhile, both for Turner and for sponsors. In a fragmenting

late night cable universe, Conan doesn’t have to get the numbers NBC was

used to in late night—which will suit him perfectly. “I don’t even know

that they’re going to hold him to that broadcast standard,” says Hughes,

who is estimating that Conan will draw a 1 rating, making it comparable

to Comedy Central’s Daily Show With Jon Stewart.

“I think it’s going to be amazing,” says Donna Speciale, president, investment

& activation and agency operations at media buyer MediaVest.

According to media buying sources, Turner is estimating that because

of heavy sampling, Conan will attract about 1.5 million households

to tune in during launch week. After that, when the excitement

settles down, Turner expects about 1 million households per night.

Turner was aggressive on price, seeking $20,000 to $25,000 per

spot on Conan, and even more during premiere week, when Turner

sought closer to $100,000 for 30 seconds for opening night. After

some huffing and puffing, Turner was able to get what it was looking

for during the upfront. Sales have continued to be strong in scatter.

“They were trying to get what they felt he was getting in broadcast.

That’s always what the top-tier cable networks are trying to do,”

Speciale says. “They did a fair job. I think everyone’s aware it’s going

to be a success.”

Ad spending on cable has been growing in

late night. According to Nielsen, cable networks

had $2.796 billion in late-night ad

revenue in 2009, up from $2.524 billion in

2008 (see chart above). In the first half of this

year, cable networks raked in $1.578 billion.

Meanwhile on broadcast, late-night spending

dropped last year thanks to the recession and

the Leno-Conan shuffle on NBC, to $1.075

billion from $1.408 billion.

One question is whether Conan’s new show

will further enlarge the roster of late-night advertisers

on cable or steal dollars from Turner’s

Adult Swim and Comedy Central’s Daily Show

and Colbert Report. “What Conan may do is attract

more mainstream network advertisers,

like packaged goods,” to late night, says Jeff

Lucas, who sells Stewart and Colbert as executive

VP of ad sales for the MTV Networks Entertainment

Group. Lucas, who as head of latenight

sales at NBC helped launch O’Brien’s Late Night, also thinks Turner’s push on price will help cable programmers.

“They can join the network CPM club, because we already get network

CPMs for those guys,” he says. “It’s only good for all of us.”

Buyers expect O’Brien to be friendly when it comes to integrating

brands into his new show. “He’s got strong opinions about how to do

things, and I think his involvement is there as long as it keeps the essence

of his brand and his show,” MediaVest’s Speciale says. “If you’re

buying Conan, that’s what you want.” AT&T has been integrated into

tune-ads that have been running, and Diet Coke was a sponsor of an

online preview of the new show last week.

Speciale also praises the timing of Conan’s launch as propitious, given

the current " urry of tech-toy launches—including Google TV and several

iPad competitors—that Conan’s audience will crave. “Those [advertisers]

are very much into that 18-to-34 segment, so there are new

advertisers that can lend themselves to that [late-night] space,” she says.

2) O’Brien is now aiming straight for the Coco demo.



Conan’s fans are younger than the group that traditionally tunes into

The Tonight Show before turning in for the evening. And those fans are

more likely to follow him to TBS, says Magna Global’s Hughes.

“When he was at the helm [of Tonight], the median age went down a

few years . . . part of the problem is that broadcast

late night is generally an older-skewing environment,

which is why Jay Leno is generally

successful there. TBS having a median age in

the mid-30s is a much better fit,” Hughes says.

Turner sees that audience as an opportunity.

“There are a lot of young viewers there, and it’s

become a really robust environment for what I

would describe as relevant comedy,” says Michael

Wright, executive VP, head of programming

for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies.

TBS also has George Lopez’s year-old Lopez

Tonight in late night. Multiple sources say

Lopez’s show was set to be canceled prior to

O’Brien’s arrival due to low ratings; instead,

the network pushed Lopez back an hour,

where it will be promoted by O’Brien each

night. A TBS spokesperson denied there was

any talk at the network of canceling Lopez.

Lopez earned a 1.09 household rating his first week on the air, drawing an average of 1.1

million viewers in the 18-to-49 demo. That audience has dwindled. During the third-quarter, Lopez drew a 0.56

household rating and 804,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo.

According to Wright, much of Conan’s audience will come from viewers

watching TBS shows such as Family Guy, The Office and Tyler Perry’s

House of Payne. There will also be some viewers who aren’t watching TV

at that hour. “For all I know they’re playing Halo or watching something

on demand. There are probably some very loyal Conan viewers who

aren’t even watching at all at 11 o’clock,” Wright says. The rest of the

viewers will come from a variety of sources. “I don’t think the show is

going to take a bite out of any particular program,” he adds.

Lucas says he doesn’t expect to lose Stewart’s or Colbert’s exceedingly

loyal audience to Conan. “They’ll get some sampling, as they

should. It’s a new guy and a new space in cable. But you know what?

I have complete faith in our guys, and they’re strong and they’re creative

and I think there’s room for everybody,” Lucas says. Lucas adds

that the current attention to late night on cable could bring more

viewers to Comedy Central.

Back in 2008, when O’Brien was on at 12:30 a.m. on NBC, the

median age of his audience was 47.2 years. In the first four weeks of

his Tonight Show, it was 46.9. For the first four weeks of this season,

Leno’s Tonight has a median age of 56.1.

Wright believes Conan’s new audience will be balanced between

men and women with a median age slightly older than TBS’ current

average of 35. “In any event, that’s a wonderful,

young audience,” he says.

3) On TBS, expect Conan to get

his creative mojo back.



“Speaking as a fan of his old show, I think

he’ll go back to doing more provocative, edgy

stuff that he used to do,” says Magna’s Hughes.

“He’s not trying to fit into that Tonight Show

paradigm that had been established over so

many years. So I think we’ll see more of the

classic Conan—the 12:30 Conan, if you will.”

When he was doing Tonight, O’Brien was criticized

for being “stubborn about not being willing

to broaden the appeal of his show” by Dick

Ebersol, the NBC Sports chairman who has also

been involved in the network’s late-night programming

over the years. NBC wanted O’Brien

to make changes to appeal to viewers in Central

Time Zone markets like Chicago.

TBS doesn’t plan to tell Conan how to do his show. “Conan’s been

doing this for 17 years, and he has so honed his act and his voice,”

says Wright. “They don’t need me to tell them how to be funny or how

to make that television show.

“I hope what the audience gets and sees is Conan unfettered and unworried.

There’s nobody peering over this guy’s shoulder saying do it this way

or that way, or worse, do it this way or else,” adds Wright. “What Conan

has is a huge amount of support around him right now. And the message

he’s getting from us creatively is we 100% believe in what you do.”

Wright says that when he watches rehearsals he feels blessed to have

O’Brien on the network. “I sit there and think, man, this is fantastic.

Here’s my note: ‘Do more of that.’”

Critics also hope it will be a loose, funny Conan on TBS. “My hope

is that Conan does something entirely different from both Late Night

and Tonight,” says Alan Sepinwall of HitFix.com. “I want him to maintain

the same comic sensibility, as well as the heartfelt quality of those final Tonight episodes, but the world needs another traditionally structured

late-night talk show like I need a hole in my head. Conan got

much better as an interviewer as he went along, but comedy has

always been his strength, and I’d like to see a show that has more

comedy in it—even, to borrow a concept from Conan’s Late Night successor,

if that means involving the guests in the comedy, rather than

just sitting down for 10 minutes to run through rehearsed anecdotes.”

The Bottom Line on ‘Conan’



Turner is making a humongous bet on Conan. Airing four nights a week

gives the show a bigger footprint than other original series, so it’s likely

to generate incremental ad revenue. It might also be a bargaining chip in

negotiations with cable operators. Still, it’s unlikely to have a big impact

on the finances of TBS, Turner Broadcasting or parent Time Warner.

In the third quarter, TBS was the fourth-ranked cable network among

adults 18 to 49, but its viewership was down 9%. Among 18-to-34 yearolds,

it was down 52%. So TBS is really counting on Conan to have a halo

effect over its entire schedule, including Glory Days, which begins Nov. 16.

“I think Conan becomes something of a lighthouse with the harbor

being TBS,” says Wright. “Whether it’s the viewer who doesn’t know

us or the viewer that doesn’t know us well,

you come to that [show] and you start developing

a better sense of what TBS is.” Wright

believes having Conan on the TBS schedule

will also help attract more comedy talent to

the network.

So, will it work? “It’s a big investment, but

they got pretty solid pricing and I am guessing

the ratings guarantees were realistic,”

says David Bank, managing director, global

media and internet research at RBC Capital

Markets. “The big question is, will there be a

‘ratings spillover’? Remember, TBS has been

a terrible ratings performer. Could Conan be

something that lifts the schedule across the

board? That is the real question.”

