Conan Tapped to Host MTV Movie Awards

Conan O'Brien will host the MTV Movie Awards on April 13. O'Brien announced the news on his TBS late-night talker Conan on Tuesday.

"After eight years of intense negations, I am honored to announce I am hosting MTV's second most prestigious awards show," said O'Brien.

Following Thursday's nominations announcement, MTV will release "Nominee Rundown" that will feature the members of Our2ndLife (O2L), the world's first-ever pop-culture vlogger boy group, in short segments featuring crazy nominee-related games, stunts and pranks.

The content will air on MTV during AMTV and be made available through MTV's online, mobile and app platforms, as well as through O2L's social channels. MTV will be working with O2L for the entire Movie Awards campaign, including having them as social correspondents for MTV on the red carpet.