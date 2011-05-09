Conan Sales Go Digital

RELATED: Turner Puts Its Upfront in ContextRELATED: Dinner Off Turner Movie Menu



Turner is getting ready to sell Conan 2.0.



Because fans of the late-night host tend to follow him on various online platforms, Turner is putting together ad packages that combine linear and digital elements for the show’s second season.



“The Conan fan has such intense engagement with him and his show,” says Linda Yaccarino, Turner Entertainment sales executive VP. “When you buy Conan this year, you can buy him wherever his fans follow him.”



In January, social media drove more than 1 million page views at TeamCoco.com. TeamCoco has 1.5 million fans on Facebook and 200,000 followers on Twitter. O’Brien’s Twitter feed has nearly 3 million followers.



There are also some new sponsorships being offered for Conan next season. “They are going to be big and quite unique to his sensibilities,” Yaccarino says. “There’s a strong demand for that show.”