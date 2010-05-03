Conan O'Brien Interview Draws 13.3 Million to '60 Minutes'

Related: At Long Last, Conan's NBC Exit Interview

Conan O'Brien's sit-down with Steve Kroft on 60 Minutes attracted 13.34 million

viewers to CBS in the 7 p.m. hour and led the way in households with a 8.5/16

rating/share May 2. The newsmagazine

earned its highest numbers since April 11 in key demos.

CBS won the hour among adults 25-54, with a 3.3/10 rating

and among adults 18-49 with a 2.2/8. The

episode, which featured O'Brien's first interview sincevacating The Tonight Show and leavingNBC arimoniously, gave 60 Minutes a

38% leap from last week's ratings but was still 12% off the pace from the

show's season average.

CBS won the night in households with a 6.8/11 primetime

average and 10.88 million viewers. The

network was second in the 18-49 demo on the night with a 2.4/7. ABC took first place with a 2.6/7, thanks to

strong first place showings from Desperate

Housewives and Brothers & Sisters

in the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. hours, respectively.