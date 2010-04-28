Conan O'Brien to Appear on '60 Minutes'

Conan O'Brien will talk to 60 Minutes' Steve Kroft in his first television interview since his much-publicized exit from NBC's Tonight Show last January.

The interview will air Sunday, May 2. Per his exit-agreement with NBC, O'Brien is prohibited from appearing on television until May 1, which means CBS News will not be able to show O'Brien in promos until Saturday. The erstwhile Tonight host is also prohibited from disparaging NBC.

The interview was taped last week in Los Angeles. O'Brien will discuss his impending move to TBS and his final weeks at NBC.

The piece will also feature some footage from O'Brien's current comedy tour.