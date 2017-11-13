Conan O’Brien Launches Comedy Show on Snapchat

TBS and Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco said it has launched the first animated show on Snapchat, a standup show called Team Coco’s Comedy Club.

The show, which premiered Sunday, features live action and animation of standup routines featuring personal stories from fresh comic talent.

New shows will premiere and be featured on Snapchat from 6 a.m. ET through Tuesdays at 6 a.m. Old episodes will be available using Snapchat’s Search feature.



"We're all huge fans of Conan and his team and their legendary comedic sensibility," said Erin Keating, Snap Inc.'s development manager for Shows. "We're excited for TBS and Team Coco to bring a fresh take on standup to Snapchat and break into new formats for Shows on the platform."

Comics who will be featured include Matt Braunger, Caleb Synan, Emily Heller, Maria Bamford, Tommy Johnaquin, Mo Welch, Moses Storm and Matthew Broussard.

“Comedy Club marks Team Coco’s most ambitious platform-specific production to date with TBS. The series was shot, illustrated and animated specifically with Snapchat’s vertical orientation and video player in mind.,” said Steve Beslow, general manager of Team Coco Digital. “Each episode also heavily incorporates quick transitions, text overlays and other post-production techniques that are rarely found in traditional comedy videos but will be instantly recognizable to any Snapchat user. The result is an animated series that should appeal equally to the Conan and Snapchat audiences.”