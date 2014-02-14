'Conan' Heads to Dallas for Final Four Week

As he did last year, Conan O'Brien will take his TBS late-night talk show Conan on the road during Final Four week.

During the week of March 31-April 3, Conan will broadcast from the Majestic Theater in Dallas. The NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four and National Championship will take place April 5 and 7, respectively, from AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The April 5 semifinals will be carried by TBS this year for the first time, while CBS will televise the National Championship game.

Last year, Conan broadcast from Atlanta, the site of last year's Final Four. This marks the fourth straight year Conan will go on the road, having previous stops in Chicago and New York.