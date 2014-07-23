'Conan' Books 'Orange Is the New Black' Cast

Conan has continued its trend of booking multiple guests from the same series, scheduling the entire primary cast of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black for an appearance on the late night TBS show.

Taylor Schilling, Laverne Cox, Uzo Aduba, Kate Mulgrew, Natasha Lyonne and Jason Biggs will all appear on Conan together on Monday, Aug. 4 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The show will mark the group’s first late-night appearance together.

Conan has previously aired episodes featuring multiple guests from the casts of The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.