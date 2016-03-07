comScore Stock Drops Over ‘Accounting Matters’

comScore stock dropped Monday after the company said its directors received a message regarding “potential accounting matters.”

The company launched an internal review, postponed its March 16 investor day and suspended a share repurchase program.

The review is not expected to be completed before March 15. As a result comScore filed for an extension to file its 10-K annual report 15 days late.

comScore shares were down 27% in morning trading Monday.

Last year the company agreed to acquire Rentrak and is expected to roll out a number of new TV audience measurement products that might put pressure on Nielsen, the ratings leader.