comScore’s Free Viewability Measurement Offered Globally

comScore, which made its viewability measurement system free to advertisers in the U.S. in April, said it has expanded free access worldwide to marketers, agencies, publishers and ad networks.



The comScore viewability measurement system continuously measures digital campaigns and reports baseline display and video viewability metrics.



Viewability is a big issue to online advertisers who have found that they are paying for ads that occupy a small fraction of screens or at the bottom of long pages or on pages that are covered by other material.



"We're now several years into the viewability debate, yet it seems like our industry is having the same conversations while overlooking advertisers' more critical needs," said Dan Hess, executive VP of products at comScore. "By offering free viewability measurement, we're taking a stand to help marketers benefit from more meaningful metrics, such as who is truly being reached and the impact of creative and placement decisions."



"If we're to achieve true cross-platform measurement, we need to be confident that impressions are being measured on the same 'opportunity to see' basis that has been a standard for decades in television," Hess continued. "By making viewability a given, we're enabling clients to connect the dots.