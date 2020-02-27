Comscore Reports Smaller Loss for Fourth Quarter

Comscore, looking to recover after setting fraud charges and management turnover, reported a narrower loss in the fourth quarter.

The net loss was $21.4 million, or 31 cents per share, compared to a loss of $27.2 million, or 46 cents a share ,a year ago.

Revenue fell 13% to $95.2 million.

Ratings and planning revenue was $66.8 million, down from $74.8 million. Local TV revenue was up 35%.

The company announced an agreement with Comcast to incorporate Comcast’s set-top-box data into Comscore’s measurement products.

Comscore also said it added a number of new clients and signed renewals with others, including local TV deals with CBS Television, Grey Television and Quincy Media and syndicated digital deals with Buzzfeed, iHeartMedia, Publishers Clearing House, Revolt Media and ViacomCBS.

"Our fourth-quarter results demonstrate that our turnaround plan is working. We are encouraged by our operating performance, particularly in syndicated digital which showed improvement in the quarter, and local TV," said CEO Bill Livek. "We will continue our focus on managing expenses while we shift our efforts towards revenue growth. Energy and enthusiasm from our customers accelerated in the last three months, and we are executing on our plan to deliver products that help our customers achieve better business outcomes."