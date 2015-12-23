comScore, Rentrak Set Shareholder Meetings

comScore and Rentrak said they took steps towards consummating their merger and have set special shareholder meetings to approve the deals.

The combined company is expected to challenge Nielsen, the industry leader in audience measurement.

The companies said their joint proxy and prospectus was declared effective by the SEC Wednesday.

That cleared the way for the proxies to be sent to shareholders before Jan. 18, 2016, which each company will hold stockholders meetings. comScore’s meeting will be held in Reston Va., at 1 p.m. ET. Rentrak’s will be held at 9 p.m. PT in Portland, Ore.

Once shareholders approve, the company expects to close the deal promptly.

The companies agreed to merge in a stock deal on Sept. 29. comScore shareholders will own about 66.5% of the new company.