comScore Ratings to Be Used in BIA/Kelsey’s Local Ad Data

BIA/Kelsey said it made a deal with comScore to use comScore's audience data in BIA/Kelsey’s local market advertising analysis products.

Aspects of comScore's local TV ratings will be incorporated into BIA/Kelsey’s local market dashboard and into other data products.

"We're seeing a growing demand in the local linear television marketplace for innovative analytics and insights," said Rick Ducey, managing director of BIA/Kelsey. "As the leader in providing insights to those active in the local TV marketplace, we're incredibly pleased to announce a new data partnership with comScore to help us address this demand. Integrating our data offers broadcasters a complete, reliable and efficient view into their local television markets not previously possible."

The new data will be available beginning third quarter. BIA/Kelsey works with Nielsen audio, and that will continue. BIA/Kelsey has not worked with Nielsen TV for more than 10 years.

"comScore is constantly working to improve and expand upon our local market television currency, and enter into smart partnerships designed to help our clients drive their businesses forward, faster," said Steven Walsh, executive VP of local television at comScore. "comScore is very pleased to be working with BIA/Kelsey, who has been a trusted advisor to the broadcast industry for decades. Our data enhances their local market analyses to help broadcasters better understand their competitive position and opportunities."



