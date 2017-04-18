comScore to Provide More Metrics for Facebook Ads

comScore said it will introduce demographic metrics for Facebook ads as part of its validated Campaign Essentials measurement product.

Facebook has come under fire as it corrected figures it provided to advertisers that advertisers used to compare ads on the social site with traditional media. The discrepancies have led to calls for third-party reporting of audiences for ads on Facebook and Google, which dominate the digital ad business.

Beginning next month, comScore’s vCE will include measurement of both display and video ads that run on desktop and mobile platforms on Facebook, Instagram and the Facebook Audience Network. New metrics will include demographics, reach, frequency and GRPs in addition to the viewabilty measurement comScore initiated last year.

"The addition of demographic reporting for Facebook ads in vCE marks another step forward in providing advertisers and agencies with transparent, uniform measurement across all platforms and devices," said Gabe Goldstein, senior director of product management at comScore. "We're also pleased to offer both demographic and viewability metrics for Facebook and Instagram campaigns - a testament to our goal of easing the complexity of campaign measurement for our clients."