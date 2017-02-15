comScore Mobile Measures Get Accreditation From MRC

comScore said it received accreditation from the Media Rating Council for its system for measuring impressions and viewability for ads viewed on mobile devices and within apps.

The metrics are part of comScore’s Campaign Essentials service, which previously received MRC accreditation for its system for detecting invalid traffic to assure advertisers their commercials are being seen by real people.

"We're working hard to help our clients and the industry bridge the gaps that divide devices and platforms. Cross-platform ad verification—including mobile viewability—helps close one such gap," said Dan Hess, executive VP of products at comScore. "We're pleased that the MRC has accredited our mobile viewability metrics, which complements our recent accreditation for our SIVT detection and filtration practices. These accreditations underscore our commitment to providing buyers with accurate, cross-platform-comparable measures for digital and TV campaigns."

Both comScore and TV ratings leader Nielsen are working to create measurement systems that include all viewing of ads on all platforms and devices. Each company is working with the MRC to get its seal of approval to show clients that their metrics—on which the buying and selling of billions of dollars worth of ads are based—are reliable and accurate.

"We congratulate comScore on the accreditation of its mobile display and video viewability measurement metrics," said George Ivie, MRC's executive director and CEO. "Expanding its MRC accredited viewability metrics from desktop now to mobile clearly demonstrates comScore's commitment to quality measurement regardless of platform, and further establishes comScore as an industry leader in promoting a superior measurement environment for the buying and selling of digital advertising."



