Comscore, LiveRamp Launch Attribution Product

Comscore and LiveRamp said they have launched a new product for measuring the outcomes of cross-platform advertising campaigns.

Data Plus Math Powered by Comscore comes six months after Comscore and LiveRamp announced an alliance to use their data capabilities to measure outcomes.

"We're excited to launch the enhanced Data Plus Math offering, as it marks a critical milestone in fulfilling our joint mission to provide better accountability for marketers, better monetization for the sell side, and deliver more relevant customer experiences," said Chris Wilson, chief commercial officer at Comscore.

The new product takes advantage of ad exposure data from more than 28 million ACR and set-top box enables TVs in 17 million households. That information is connected to millions of cross-screen ad exposure and online and offline transactions.