comScore to Deliver Data From Facebook

comScore said it made a deal that will enable it to report viewability data for video and display advertising on Facebook as part of its validated Campaign Essentials ratings product.

Giving clients access to this data in the vCE platform provides them with a more complete view of overall campaign performance.

The comScore-Facebook deal comes at a time when comScore and Nielsen are battling to deliver more data to their media and media buying clients.

"We're excited to work with Facebook to offer our clients greater transparency into the performance of their holistic campaigns and to provide increased confidence that their ads have the opportunity to be seen," said Manish Bhatia, chief product officer at comScore. "Partnerships like these enable advertisers to mitigate wasted ad spend, encourage greater trust between buyers and sellers, and contribute to enhancing the overall value of digital advertising."

comScore also announced that the audience module of its validated Campaign Essentials 2.0—which includes reporting of age, gender, and behavior based ethnicity demographics for digital campaigns and the reach, frequency and gross ratings points data that result—has been accredited by the Media Rating Council.

comScore says it is the first company to offer a GRP figure for digital campaigns on desktops that is MRC accredited. The comScore system removes non-viewable and invalid impressions from GRP calculations.

"We're thrilled that the MRC has reviewed and granted accreditation to our vCE(r) Audience module," said Josh Chasin, chief research officer at comScore. "With both the Audience and Validation modules now accredited, this marks the first time buyers and sellers have available an MRC-accredited campaign audience measurement tool that provides campaign validation-including viewability-and demographic GRPs from a single tag. Over the past five years, the viewable GRP has been the holy grail in digital measurement, so this accreditation is a significant achievement. Coming on the heels of the MRC accreditation of comScore's Media Metrix service earlier in the year, this accreditation underscores our commitment to transparency, disclosure, and operational excellence."