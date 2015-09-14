ComScore Combines TV, Digital Audience Data

Media measurement company comScore introduced a new product that measures content consumption across all digital platforms and TV in a single metric.

The product, Xmedia, is now widely available in the U.S, comScore said. With increased viewing of television content via online streaming, programmers and advertisers are interested in getting good measurement of cross-media campaigns, which was difficult to achieve because TV and digital have been measured separately by different services using different methodologies.

The new product allows users to analyze unduplicated, incremental and overlapped audience reach and engagement across platforms, comScore said.

“TV measurement has grown more complex over the past decade as it became possible for people to view content on their own terms and on their own time. At the same time, digital media has rapidly expanded from the PC to mobile to an increasing number of connected devices in the home,” Serge Matta, CEO of comScore, said. “Putting these pieces together in a measurement system that accounts for all the ways content is consumed today is no small feat, and completely different rules of engagement are required. We’re excited to be the first company to help the industry rewrite these rules by delivering what our clients have long been asking for: a comprehensive and granular cross-platform measurement system that combines TV and digital audiences.”

ComScore also said it is working with clients to deliver campaign performance metrics as a part of the Xmedia product suite that enable the planning, execution and optimization of cross-media content and campaigns.