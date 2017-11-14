comScore CEO Fulgoni to Retire Sooner Than Expected

comScore said Gian Fulgoni, the measurement company’s co-founder and CEO, has decided to move his retirement data earlier than previously announced and will step down Nov. 13.

The company previously announced Fulgoni would retire and assume a chairman emeritus role on Jan. 31, 2018.

Until a permanent CEO is named, Bill Livek, comScore executive vice chairman and president, will assume additional management responsibilities.

comScore has been engaged in a re-audit of its finances after accounting issues popped up last year. The company has a new chair in Sue Riley and she will play “an active and daily role” in the oversight of the company, comScore said.

A board committee is directing a search for a new CEO and has retained head hunting firm Spencer Stuart to assist in conducting the search.