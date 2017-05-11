comScore Announces New OTT Measurement Service

comScore introduced a new syndicated service called comScore OTT Intelligence that measures U.S. household viewing of over-the-top content on television screens.

The data is gathered through comScore’s Total Home Panel, which now incorporates about 12,500 households with 150,000 digital devices.

With OTT viewing growing—and traditional pay-TV subscribers shrinking—it is becoming increasingly important for TV networks and advertisers to know what’s being streamed on connected devices in living rooms.

"With very limited insight into viewing behavior across providers, the OTT market has largely been a black box," said Mike Rich, comScore VP of emerging products. "As more TV viewers look beyond traditional content sources, it's more important than ever for networks, content producers, device manufacturers and others in the ecosystem to understand this growing segment of cross-platform viewing."

comScore OTT Intelligence is delivered to subscribers through a dynamic user interface that provides a single-source view of dozens of OTT content providers including Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and YouTube, the company said. Reported measures include household reach, audience size and demographics. Data can be segmented for cord-cutting and cord-never homes, as well as those with a cable or satellite subscription.