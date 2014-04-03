Compensation Drops For Scripps Networks’ Lowe

Scripps Networks Interactive CEO Ken Lowe’s (pictured) total compensation dropped 49% to $7.2 million in 2013, the company said.

In a filing with the SEC, Scripps, which runs HGTV and Food Network, said Lowe’s salary was $1.287 million, up from $1.25 million in 2012, but his stock awards fell from $7.4 million to $2.3 million. Lowe also had a $2 million increase in the value of his pension and deferred compensation earnings in 2012.

CFO Joe NeCastro’s compensation rose to $7.065 million in 2013 from $4.342 million. NeCastro’s stock awards rose to $4.6 million in 2013 from $1.6 million.

Burton Jablin, the new president of the company’s Scripps Networks unit, received $7.668 million in compensation. His predecessor John Lansing got $7.599 million.