Compensation Down for Murdoch, Carey

Compensation for top executives dropped in fiscal 2012 for the top executives at News Corp., except for Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes.

News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch's total compensation dropped 10% to $30 million. Murdoch salary was unchanged at $8.1 million, but his bonus and stock awards were down, offset somewhat by an increase in pension value and deferred compensation.

COO Chase Carey's total compensation fell 18% to $24.8 million. Like Murdoch, he had a smaller bonus and stock awards while his $4.05 million salary remained unchanged.

Ailes, who also is chairman of News Corp.'s Fox Television Stations and Twentieth Television, saw his compensation grow 35% to $21 million in 2012, including a $9 million bonus based on the performance of Fox News Channel, up from $8 million in 2011. His salary was unchanged at $5 million and he earned a stock award of $4.06 million. He did not earn a stock award in 2011.