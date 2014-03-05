The Company Partners With Israel’s Dori Media on International Venture

Charlie Ebersol and Mike Lanigan’s production house The Company announced Wednesday a deal with Israel-based Dori Media to form a new joint production and financing venture geared toward developing new scripted and unscripted series for the international market.

Under the agreement, the companies will partner on four new pilots per year. The projects will be produced in the United States by The Company and in Israel, Argentina and Asia by Dori Media, which will also distribute formats worldwide.

“We have truly found a world class partner in Dori Media and with this collaboration, we look forward to exponentially growing our business," said Ebersol, founder and CEO of The Company. "This venture allows us to create a vehicle for innovative producers to bring their project to life while being protected both creatively and financially.”

The Company’s current programming credits include CNBC’s The Profit and USA’s NFL Characters Unite.