‘Community' Returning to NBC March 15
Community will
return to NBC's lineup on Thursday, March 15 as the first of a series of
midseason adjustments that includes the premieres of new series Bent, Best Friends Forever and Betty
White's off Their Rockers.
Bent, a romantic
comedy starring Amanda Peet as a type-A lawyer and David Walton as her
womanizing contractor, will premiere on Wednesday, March 21 at 9 p.m. with two
back-to-back episodes and will continue in one-hour blocks through April 4.
Current time period occupant Rock Center
with Brian Williams will shift to 10
p.m. for five weeks starting March 7, then return to 9 p.m. when Law & Order: SVU returns on April
11.
Hidden camera series Off
Their Rockers will bow on Wednesday, April 4 at 8 p.m. followed by new
comedy Best Friends Forever, about a
woman who moves in with her best friend and her live-in boyfriend, at 8:30 p.m.
Current Wednesday comedies Whitney
and Are You There, Chelsea? will have
aired their season finales by then.
Community returns
to its Thursday at 8 p.m. time period on March 15, shifting 30 Rock back to 8:30 p.m. As a result.,Parks and Recreation will be bumped from
the lineup until Thursday, April 19 when it returns at 9:30 p.m. after Up All Night has completed its freshman
run.
