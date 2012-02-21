‘Community' Returning to NBC March 15

Community will

return to NBC's lineup on Thursday, March 15 as the first of a series of

midseason adjustments that includes the premieres of new series Bent, Best Friends Forever and Betty

White's off Their Rockers.

Bent, a romantic

comedy starring Amanda Peet as a type-A lawyer and David Walton as her

womanizing contractor, will premiere on Wednesday, March 21 at 9 p.m. with two

back-to-back episodes and will continue in one-hour blocks through April 4.

Current time period occupant Rock Center

with Brian Williams will shift to 10

p.m. for five weeks starting March 7, then return to 9 p.m. when Law & Order: SVU returns on April

11.

Hidden camera series Off

Their Rockers will bow on Wednesday, April 4 at 8 p.m. followed by new

comedy Best Friends Forever, about a

woman who moves in with her best friend and her live-in boyfriend, at 8:30 p.m.

Current Wednesday comedies Whitney

and Are You There, Chelsea? will have

aired their season finales by then.

Community returns

to its Thursday at 8 p.m. time period on March 15, shifting 30 Rock back to 8:30 p.m. As a result.,Parks and Recreation will be bumped from

the lineup until Thursday, April 19 when it returns at 9:30 p.m. after Up All Night has completed its freshman

run.