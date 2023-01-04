CommScope Announces New 'HomeVantage' Line of Open-Sourced-Powered Carrier Grade Wi-Fi Gateways - CES 2023
Wi-Fi 7-enabled devices feature RDK and OpenWrt firmware stacks
CommScope has announced a new line of carrier grade Wi-Fi gateways based on open-sourced firmware powered by the RDK and OpenWrt developer communities.
The Hickory, N.C.-based technology company is unveiling its new devices at CES in Las Vegas this week, as headquarters still works, to try to spin off the slumping CommScope Home Networks division.
The HomeVantage portfolio consists of gateways and modems for PON, DOCSIS, Ethernet and Wi-Fi extenders, including support for the emerging Wi-Fi 7 standard.
The HomeVantage portfolio is supported by CommScope Home Network’s HomeAssure service delivery platform, which can fully manage the capabilities of the broadband devices, including containerized application orchestration, Wi-Fi management and other advanced services. With full compliance of Broadband Forum standards, HomeVantage solutions can also be supported by other service delivery platforms.
“With more than 70 million RDK devices deployed globally, service providers continue to trust CommScope Home Networks to enhance open-source platforms and develop high quality, secure solutions that improve the consumer experience,” said Ken Haase, VP of product management for CommScope's Home Networks, in a statement.
“By broadening our portfolio to include OpenWrt and solutions in development by the prpl Foundation, the HomeVantage portfolio enables service providers to consistently deliver new, developing consumer services to the home – no matter what the access technology may be," Haase added.
