Committee to Protect Journalists to Honor CNN's Amanpour

The Committee to Protect Journalists is honoring CNN chief international correspondent and anchor Christiane Amanpour with its Burton Benjamin Memorial Award.

The award, named after the late CBS News exec, is for "extraordinary and sustained achievement in the cause of press freedom."

"Christiane Amanpour has reported from the world's major hot spots and has interviewed many world leaders. She has consistently used her own journalism and worked behind the scenes to defend the rights of journalists and uphold press freedom all over the world," said CPJ chairman Sandra Mims Rowe in announcing the selection.

Amanpour is Unesco's goodwill ambassador for "freedom of expression and journalist safety."

She is also a senior adviser at CPJ and onetime board member.

The award will be handed out Nov. 22 at a banquet at the Waldorf Astoria, chaired by Amanpour's boss, CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker.