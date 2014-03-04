Commercials Get Dynamic In On-Demand CBS Shows

CBS has launched dynamic ad insertion for its on-demand programming.

Dynamic ad insertion allows advertisers to choose which video on-demand viewers will see the ads and lets them select the ad message close to the time the program is viewed. For networks, it creates an opportunity to sell ads beyond the third day after air, when viewing counts towards the C3 rating used to negotiate media buys. Previously VOD ads were sold by the month, and the ad message was cumbersome to change.

CBS’ dynamic ad insertion capability is being delivered through Canoe Ventures.

“As the on-demand platform and the viewing it delivers continues to evolve and grow, we’re pleased to offer our clients even greater scheduling flexibility and reach through dynamic ad insertion,” said Jo Ann Ross, president, CBS Network Sales. “Our advertisers recognize the value of delayed viewing both in terms of sheer volume and the quality of the audience it delivers. Having the ability to switch creative copy in a significant portion of this footprint makes VOD an even more attractive option for clients moving forward.”

“With the launch of dynamic ad insertion we are unlocking new and valuable on-demand inventory for our advertisers with added reach and flexibility,” Marc DeBevoise, executive VP and general manager of entertainment, sports and news, CBS Interactive. “The rollout of dynamic ad insertion for our VOD programming is another key step in our multiplatform distribution and monetization strategy as we continue to see meaningful lift in online, mobile and on-demand viewership.”

In January, NBCUniversal announced NBCU+ Powered by Comcast, a suite of advertising products that included addressable ads delivered by dynamic ad insertion in VOD programming.

During last year’s upfront, several broadcast and cable networks said they would be launching dynamic ad insertion to help advertisers reach the growing number of viewers watching the TV shows they sponsor on a delayed basis.