Commerce Secretary Ross to Address ACA Summit

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will be addressing the American Cable Association's 25th anniversary summit March 21 in Washington.



"It is a distinct honor for ACA to host Commerce Secretary Ross at our annual Summit at a time when the Trump Administration continues to adopt policies designed to spur economic growth," said ACA President Matt Polka. "ACA members - who are business leaders in America's small towns - understand fully the value of a pro-business environment that encourages growth and investment, but always puts customers first."



“Secretary Ross is the principal voice of business in the Trump Administration, ensuring that U.S. entrepreneurs and businesses have the tools they need to create jobs and economic opportunity,” ACA said in making the announcement.



Ross signaled this week he fully understands the need to make sure any proposed broadband stimulus funds are used to serve unserved areas rather than overbuild existing ISPs.



To that end, he told a Senate Commerce Committee panel looking at overall infrastructure spending that he shared concerns about the accuracy of FCC broadband maps that show where service is and isn't. Ross said NTIA is collaborating with the FCC to avoid "duplicative spending."