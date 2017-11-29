ACA Summit Registration Opens

Registration is now open for the 25th anniversary of the American Cable Association's annual policy summit in Washington.

"The 25th Summit's theme ["Standing the Test of Time"] pays tribute to the founding members of our organization and reflects ACA's unwavering commitment to serve as the voice of independent cable and broadband in Washington," said ACA President Matt Polka.

The summit will be held March 20-22 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

ACA represents smaller and midsized cable operators but has grown a sizeable presence in Washington advocating for rules and regs that take into account the needs and challenges of those operators and for regulators that understand the different impact of those regs on smaller versus larger operators.

"The roots of ACA's advocacy efforts run deep. Since 1993 our organization has grown to more than 750 members in all 50 states, and the 2017 Summit was a record-breaking event with 350 attendees and 165 congressional appointments," said Polka. "We're looking forward to carrying the momentum into our 25th anniversary Summit and beyond."