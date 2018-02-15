FCC's Ajit Pai to Keynote ACA Summit

FCC chairman Ajit Pai will provide the keynote for the 25th annual American Cable Association Summit in Washington (Multichannel News is a sponsor of the event).

The summit is March 20-22 is at the Grand Hyatt and sports the appropriate anniversary theme "Standing the Test of Time."

Pai is expected to speak on the morning of March 21.

Among the chairman's priorities is rural broadband deployment and access. ACA's small and midsized membership is on the front lines of that effort.



"We are honored to have Chairman Pai on the ACA Summit stage to address our members for the second year in a row," said ACA President Matt Polka. "His leadership is recognized as pivotal to the continued success of broadband deployment in rural America," he said. "Chairman Pai has pursued an agenda during his tenure at the FCC that includes promoting infrastructure investment and innovation and reducing regulatory burdens. This year, at our 25th Anniversary Summit, we look forward to hearing from the Chairman about his continued focus on encouraging broadband deployment. Moreover, we look forward to getting a preview of the year ahead and having a conversation about other matters important to the cable industry."

Pai's public schedule has been somewhat circumscribed--he cancelled a CES keynote appearance last month, following threats associated with his support of rolling back network neutrality regs.