Coming to We tv: Live Sex on Stage

We TV's latest announced reality show project brings to mind two classic lines from Cool Hand Luke: "What we have here is a failure to communicate," the punishment for which is "a night in the box."

On Feb. 27 the network premieres Sex Box, which it has billed as "extreme couple's therapy." Extreme is one word for it: After couples consult with relationship counselors, they retreat to an on-stage soundproof box to canoodle, then immediately return to Monday-morning quarterback the coupling while the oxytocin — known as the "cuddle hormone" — is still racing through their bodies. All in front of a live audience.

Note that not only is the box soundproofed, it is also camera-free. It's just knowing what is suppposedly going on that may entice viewers. And, of course, it's presumably a big learning experience for the couple, the live audience and TV viewers. Perhaps because it's slated to air at 10 p.m. (ET) on Friday nights, it feels kind of like a 21st-century, reality-TV twist on the 1970s Friday-night mainstay, Love, American Style.

