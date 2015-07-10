Comic-Con Slates First Original Series for SVOD Service

Comic-Con's pending subscription VOD service – to be launched in partnership with Lionsgate – took advantage of the Comic-Con International convention in San Diego to announce the first original series slated for the service.

The unscripted series will follow aspiring "Geek Couture" fashion designers as they prepare designs for the "Her Universe Fashion Show" at the 2016 Comic-Con. Fittingly, the series was announced from this year's Her Fashion runway (watch a catwalk video here on YouTube's Geek Pow channel).

Her Universe is a clothing company founded by actress Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) to create licensed apparel and accessories designed specifically for "fangirls."

