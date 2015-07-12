Comic-Con: Fuller Defends NBC Over ‘Hannibal’ Cancellation

Fannibals vocalized their disapproval of NBC’s cancellation of Hannibal on Saturday during the show’s panel at Comic-Con.

But executive producer Brian Fuller was quick to defend the network.

“NBC let us do some crazy sh*t for three years, they deserve our applause,” said Fuller, who was joined on stage by executive producer Martha De Laurentiis and series stars Hugh Dancy and Richard Armitage.

Though critically acclaimed, Hannibal has struggled in the ratings, prompting NBC to decide not to renew the series for a fourth season.

Fuller has been championing to continue the show despite early disappointment after Netflix and Amazon passed.

“We are still looking,” said Fuller during the panel. “We don't have a lot of answers and we're looking at the possibility of a feature.”